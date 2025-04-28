Open Menu

Zul Qadah Moon Sighted: Maulana Azad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 09:29 PM

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday officially announced the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of Zul Qadah 1446 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday officially announced the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of Zul Qadah 1446 AH.

Multiple testimonies confirming the moon sighting were received from different parts of the country.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, formally announced the sighting via a telephone call.

According to the announcement, the first day of Zul Qadah will be observed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Members of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Pir Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nazami, Maulana Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam, Maulana Haroon Rasheed, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi, and Maulana Abu Bakar Siddiq, attended the meeting.

In addition, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Shahid-ur-Rehman and representatives from the Meteorological Department, Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Nauman, were also present.

