Zulfi advises public to avoid visiting tourist spots during Eid vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Tourism Coordination board, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Sunday advised citizens to avoid visiting tourist sites across the country during the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Everyone loves to spend Eid holidays with their loved ones at in Pakistan's most scenic places, however, this year we have still not yet opened our Tourism due to COVID-19 threat," Zulfikar Bukhari who also holds the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Develoment tweeted.

Sharing a video message for travel enthusiasts, he said the government has closed tourist places to stem spread of the coronavirus across the country.