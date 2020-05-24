UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Advises Public To Avoid Visiting Tourist Spots During Eid Vacations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Zulfi advises public to avoid visiting tourist spots during Eid vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Tourism Coordination board, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Sunday advised citizens to avoid visiting tourist sites across the country during the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Everyone loves to spend Eid holidays with their loved ones at in Pakistan's most scenic places, however, this year we have still not yet opened our Tourism due to COVID-19 threat," Zulfikar Bukhari who also holds the office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Develoment tweeted.

Sharing a video message for travel enthusiasts, he said the government has closed tourist places to stem spread of the coronavirus across the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

