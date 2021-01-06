UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Asks Critics To Avoid Politicking Over Machh Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Zulfi asks critics to avoid politicking over Machh martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday asked his critics to refrain from politicking over the martyrs of Machh incident.

In a tweet, he said some people were unduly criticizing him on social media without knowing the facts and context of his conversation, he did in Quetta.

"People in video clip are not victims' families, nor is it a complete conversation. Sitting in cozy homes and trying to do politics on Shuhda is despicable, especially without knowing facts/context. We should not side with enemy, have trust and pray that their pain eases rather than playing on it," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Social Media From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

46 minutes ago

Football: Serie A results - 1st update

3 minutes ago

WASA recovers Rs.35 million from defaulters

3 minutes ago

Second Round of Intra-Afghan Talks Opens in Doha W ..

3 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Qazi Hussain Ahmad observed

3 minutes ago

PML-F stages protest against gas load shedding, lo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.