Zulfi asks critics to avoid politicking over Machh martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday asked his critics to refrain from politicking over the martyrs of Machh incident.

In a tweet, he said some people were unduly criticizing him on social media without knowing the facts and context of his conversation, he did in Quetta.

"People in video clip are not victims' families, nor is it a complete conversation. Sitting in cozy homes and trying to do politics on Shuhda is despicable, especially without knowing facts/context. We should not side with enemy, have trust and pray that their pain eases rather than playing on it," he tweeted.