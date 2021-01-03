ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday assured the family of Usama to hold complete and transparent investigation into tragic murder incident.

Usama was shot dead by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials in the Federal Capital the other day.

In a tweet, Zulfikar Bukhari said he had met Usama Satti's family on instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured them of complete and transparent investigation, and its results.

Adding further, he said Usama's services for Insaf Student Foundation would not go in vain and made it clear that, "No misuse of authority is acceptable."Earlier, the OP&HRD ministry in a twitter message said the SAPM, along with Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi, visited the deceased house and offered condolences to the bereaved family. They assured them to take stern action against those involved in the incident.