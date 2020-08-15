UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Bokhari Inaugurates EOBI Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:16 PM

Zulfi Bokhari inaugurates EOBI office

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday inaugurated the field office of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday inaugurated the field office of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zulfi Bokhari said that Rs 30 billions had been collected during last three months. Now, anyone who does work could get himself registered with EOBI to get benefits.

He said that now even the freelance journalists, women and laborers could be registered with EOBI. A summary in this regard had been sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for approval, he maintained.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Pind Dadan Khan Women Billion

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

43 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

53 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

2 hours ago

Bruins goalie Rask opts out of NHL playoffs for fa ..

4 minutes ago

SNGPL's 55th annual general meeting held

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.