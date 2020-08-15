Zulfi Bokhari inaugurates EOBI office

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday inaugurated the field office of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday inaugurated the field office of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in Pind Dadan Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zulfi Bokhari said that Rs 30 billions had been collected during last three months. Now, anyone who does work could get himself registered with EOBI to get benefits.

He said that now even the freelance journalists, women and laborers could be registered with EOBI. A summary in this regard had been sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for approval, he maintained.