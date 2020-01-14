Zulfi Bukhari appointment as PTDC chairman challenged in IHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Zulfi Bukhari appointment as a chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC).According to media reports, notices were issued to parties concerned while IHC summoned reply from Federal government in two weeks.Formation of National Tourism Coordination Board has also been challenged while notice was also issued against MD PTDC appointment.Justice Amir Farooq heard the case on Tuesday.Counsel Hafiz Irfan Chaudhary and Counsel Kashifa appeared in the court on behalf of PTDC employees.Justice Amir Farooq has remarked during the hearing that under which law national tourism board was formed?.

Defence Counsel said this matter was shifted to provinces after 18th amendment and federal government has no authority to appoint chairman PTDC and the authority for his appointment rests with board .Cabinet appointed Zulfi Bukhari against the law as a chairman board and managing director appointment was made with out advertisement.The petitioner requested to Court that Zulfi Bukhari appointment and formation of National tourism coordination should be declared unconstitutional and nullified.Arif Mehmood Shah including 14 PTDC employees have challenged appointments.