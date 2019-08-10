Zulfi Bukhari asks overseas Pakistanis to observe Aug 15 as black day

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as black day holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as black day holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to media persons here, Zulfiqar Bukhari said it was moral obligation of all to speak up for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were living in difficult circumstances under the Nazi like regime of Narendra Modi.

He asked overseas Pakistanis to gather outside Indian consulates and embassies to apprise the world about the atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the IoK.

"The West has always paid attention to protest gatherings as they value humanitarian crises," he added.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said he himself would record protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London and appealed to the diaspora to join him to give a message to the world that Pakistanis stood with their Kashmiri brethren.

He said a humanitarian crisis was underway in the held Kashmir and the international community had always raised its voice for such issues.

"The people of Kashmir are unable to contact the outside world with closure of internet and telephone facilities. We should become voice of the Kashmiris to tell the world about Indian violence in the occupied valley," he said.