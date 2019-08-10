UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Bukhari Asks Overseas Pakistanis To Observe Aug 15 As Black Day

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

Zulfi Bukhari asks overseas Pakistanis to observe Aug 15 as black day

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as black day holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as black day holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to media persons here, Zulfiqar Bukhari said it was moral obligation of all to speak up for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were living in difficult circumstances under the Nazi like regime of Narendra Modi.

He asked overseas Pakistanis to gather outside Indian consulates and embassies to apprise the world about the atrocities being carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the IoK.

"The West has always paid attention to protest gatherings as they value humanitarian crises," he added.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said he himself would record protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London and appealed to the diaspora to join him to give a message to the world that Pakistanis stood with their Kashmiri brethren.

He said a humanitarian crisis was underway in the held Kashmir and the international community had always raised its voice for such issues.

"The people of Kashmir are unable to contact the outside world with closure of internet and telephone facilities. We should become voice of the Kashmiris to tell the world about Indian violence in the occupied valley," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Protest Internet World Narendra Modi London August Moral Media All

Recent Stories

On Prime Minister's request, 53 prisoners released ..

21 seconds ago

Telenor Infinity Smartphones and Yellostone announ ..

11 minutes ago

UK may lack ships to police waters after Brexit: G ..

23 seconds ago

Salvini rallies supporters over snap election call ..

25 seconds ago

About 20,000 Join Authorized Rally in Central Mosc ..

31 seconds ago

Rulers, Crown Princes congratulate President, VP, ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.