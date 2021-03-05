Zulfi Bukhari calls masses to visit three-day Islamabad Tourism Festival

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday called the masses to visit the three-day long Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival with their families as family recreation was the base of tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday called the masses to visit the three-day long Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival with their families as family recreation was the base of tourism in the country.

The event was organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in collaboration with the Cutting Edge Group at Fatima Jinnah Park here.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony he said it was an adventure tourism festival and Pakistan was an ideal spot of adventure tourism in the world.

He asked the media to make VLOG and highlight the mega festival to show traditions of the country to the entire world.

The event would encompass a wide range of events including adventurous sports like Paragliding, family food fest and colorful musical concert.

Zulfi said that the government had facilitated the organizers of the event and provided full cooperation to successfully hold the festival. He also thanked the ministries for collaborating extensively and providing assistance as a team for organizing the first ever tourism festival of the Capital.

He said that there were a few places on earth that were blessed with the wonders of nature and scenic spots whereas Islamabad was bestowed with natural magnificence and landscape with a thriving wildlife habitat along with clean and green environment.

The Tourism Festival would have lots of fun activities such as paragliding, wing suit flying and sky diving among others as well as a vintage cars show and there would be an interactive discussion season at the Convention Centre on Sunday. The festival would continue till March 7.