Zulfi Bukhari Denies Visit To Israel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:33 PM

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis says he will serve on legal notice against the UK based news organization that he claimed tarnished his image in his country.

ISLAMABBAD: (UrduPoint/Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari denied his visit to Israel on Tuesday.

Zulfi Bukhari said the news about his visit to Israel was wrong, saying that he never went there.

“I didn’t visit Israel,” said Zulfi Bokhari while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“The news is in correct. I will serve legal notice on the UK-based news organization,” said Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis.

During his press conference, he also advised PPP not to use Sindh card.

“PPP should stop using Sindh card,” said Zulfi Bukhari.

A few days ago, Zulfi Bukhari was included in top “100-hot” list published by a local magazine. Zulfi Bukhari thanked the magazine, saying that he felt honored to be included “ 100-hot”.

