Zulfi Bukhari Honoured Among Asia's Best Well-dressed Celebrities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Zulfi Bukhari honoured among Asia's best well-dressed celebrities

The Asian Style Magazine has honoured Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari among the top five well-dressed personalities of the South Asian region

The Asian Style Magazine has honoured Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari among the top five well-dressed personalities of the South Asian region.

The publication also enlisted other celebrities from Pakistan and India including Pakistani versatile actor Fawad Khan, star cricketer Virat Kohli and veteran Indian actor Ranveer Singh.

According to the magazine, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari had become a center of attraction for the youth due to his charming look and green eyes.

"Sayed is fast becoming an icon for the youth. Whether he wears light or dark coloured clothes his green eyes mange to stand out," said the attributing comments issued with the list by the magazine.

"His well-styled Italian suits and traditional Pakistani wear is refreshing to see. It brings a new side to politicians to see that they are not all just the same," it observed.

The publication features showbiz, entertainment, food, fashion, beauty and film news on the monthly basis.

