Zulfi Bukhari Refutes Efforts For Credit Taking Of Prime Minister's Dress Designing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Zulfi Bukhari refutes efforts for credit taking of Prime Minister's dress designing

Zulfi Bukhari, Special assistant to Prime Minister (PM), in a tweet, has denied the claims of credit taking cloth designers during the US official visit and has expressed that Prime Minister has never been interested in designed clothing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Zulfi Bukhari, Special assistant to Prime Minister (PM), in a tweet, has denied the claims of credit taking cloth designers during the US official visit and has expressed that Prime Minister has never been interested in designed clothing.

The tweet came right after the dark blue national dress of Prime Minister got famed and viral on social media during the US visitHe informed people through twitter that Bushra Bibi, the first lady, arrange clothes for the PM and locally sew it.He declared the credit takers as "not only liars but also cheaters"

