Zulfi Bukhari Regrets Malam Jabba Ski Resort's Closure

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:15 PM

National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday regretted closure of Malam Jabba ski resort during the peak of tourism season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday regretted closure of Malam Jabba ski resort during the peak of tourism season.

In a tweet, he said it would disrupt plans of many tourists, who had planned to visit the one of best travel destination of the country just before the holy month of Ramazan.

"Unfortunate to see one of our best resorts close down at the peak of tourism season. This upsets many people's plans just days away from Ramazan.. the last thing Pakistan's booming tourism industry needs right now is disruptiveness," Zulfikar Bukhari, who is also Prime Minister's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, tweeted.

"Due to the recent interim order of the honorable Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench, Malam Jabba Ski Resort has had to take the difficult decision of closure of the resort as it is no longer possible to run the resort profitably," read the statement issued by the Samson Group of Companies which run its operations.

The management also urged the tourist to abstain from visiting the ski resort, which was almost 9,000 feet above the sea level, as chairlift, zipline and all other activities were closed there.

According to the company's spokesperson, the interim order of court barred the management from collecting the entry fee at the resort.

