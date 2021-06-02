UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Bukhari Returns To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Zulfi Bukhari returns to Pakistan

The former PM aide on Overseas Pakistanis has returned today from UAE and will appear before any inquiry team if summons in order to explain his position in Ring Road matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari returned to Pakistan from Dubai on Wednesday (today).

Zulfi Bukhari would offer himself for accountability over the Ring Road issue.

Earlier, he resigned over the said issue and left for UAE on special plane along with three other persons.

This question, however, is still there that how he could use special plane if he had resigned from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis.

“My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry, he should cease to hold any public office till his name is cleared of charges”said Bukhari, hoping that truth would soon be separated from falsehood and his political opponents would be disappointed.

He said he faced many such things in the past and succeeded and this time again, he would succeed.

He said, “Due to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry, I want to set this example”. He also tweeted that by resigning from his position until his name was cleared up of any allegations.

Some other reports suggested that he was forced by the PM to resign and personally he did not resign from the post.

