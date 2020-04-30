UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Bukhari Says 21,000 Pakistanis Lost Jobs In Arab Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

Zulfi Bukhari says 21,000 Pakistanis lost jobs in Arab countries

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari says that tension and ager would reduce only if 7,000 Pakistanis return to work every week.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) As many as 21,000 Pakistanis lost their jobs in Arab countries due to Coronavirus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said here on Thursday.

In an interview to an international tv, Zulfi Buhari said that tension and anger would reduce only after 7,000 Pakistanis would return to work every week.

He said that efforts have been sped up to bring back our stranded citizens after suspension of flight operation due to coronavirus.

Bukhari said that the Federal government was also trying to ensure the jobs of all those Pakistanis who had been sent back due to the coronavirus outbreak once situation gets better.

There was no pressure on Pakistan by the Gulf countries to recall its citizens, he added.

Last month, the UAE government assured Pakistan of full support and protection of its citizens working in the UAE.

