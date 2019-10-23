The Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Wednesday warned that no 'unconstitutional step' of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mualana Fazal ur Rehman and other opposition parties against an elected government would be tolerated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Wednesday warned that no 'unconstitutional step' of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mualana Fazal ur Rehman and other opposition parties against an elected government would be tolerated.

Talking to private news channel, Zulfi Bukhari said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would allow every citizen to stage protests against government peacefully and democratically and to table their demands to the government.

He said they know that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman is bringing an agenda of chaos and destruction, something which the government would never allow.

He said PTI government hoped that opposition will not show obduracy and if they would create any topsy-turvy situation in country with undemocratic steps it will take strict action against people who will take law in their hand.

"We will not stop the JUI-F chief for holding protests and Dharna against the government unless he guaranteed us for a peaceful demonstration", he added.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's ailing condition, he said he is praying for his early recovery and said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already given special instructions regarding health of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) .

PTI government would provide the "best medical treatment" to him within country and doctor of his own choice.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif and trying to halt the ongoing accountability process.

Bukhari said PTI government cannot help Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, if he wants then, he should contact the courts.