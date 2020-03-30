Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice to Khwaja Asif

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday sent a legal notice to PML-N leader Khwaja Asif, seeking public apology for maligning his reputation by leveling false accusation against him about Taftan issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday sent a legal notice to PML-N leader Khwaja Asif, seeking public apology for maligning his reputation by leveling false accusation against him about Taftan issue.

It was said in the notice that on March 17, Khwaja Asif stated in the mainstream media that the government had failed to protect nationals against the COVID-19 and held me (Zulfikar Bukhari) responsible for allowing pilgrims' influx to Pakistan from Iran without any quarantine and isolation as required by law and social norms.

Rejecting the imputations against him, the special assistant termed the allegations as baseless and unfounded and said the allegations were disseminated in mainstream and social media that extensively hurt his reputation.

Zulfi Bukhari sought Rs 1 billion damages from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart on failing to fulfill the demands made under the demotion notice.

Rest is the text of the defamatory notice furnished under section 8 of the Defamatory Ordinance, 2002: 1) In the circumstances, for all the reasons set out above, I assert that your defamatory imputations, as referenced herein, against me have defamed and traduced my reputation. I, therefore, call upon you to forthwith and in any event within fourteen (14) days of the date of this legal notice: a) withdraw, recall and retract the said defamatory imputations; b) tender a proper public apology to me and cause the same to be broadcast and disseminated prominently as the original defamatory statement was broadcast and disseminated (and post the same on all online platforms and websites on which the same was posted); and c) cause to be published a contradiction of the said defamatory statement and imputation setting out the correct factual position as given herein above, Failing which I have issued instructions to my legal counsel institute proceedings in Pakistan against you and all other necessary and proper parties jointly and severally under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 for damages of at least Rs.

1,000,000,000- and also institute proceedings in any other jurisdiction where the statement was disseminated (including, without limitation, the United Kingdom) under the applicable law in such jurisdictions seeking permanent injunction and heavy and special damages against you.

According to the transcript shared by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the special assistant told Voice of America (urdu) that it was a blatant lie and slander from the opposition leader.

He said said being an opposition representative, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N) leader should not have given such an irresponsible statement before the media. His comments about the pilgrims from Iran had created an impression that 'Zulfi Bukhari' was the sole reason for spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Such accusations against anyone could jeopardize the life of that person, and such an accuser in any other country would have landed in jail, he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said he had nothing to do in the matter of Pakistani pilgrims, who were placed in quarantine at Taftan.

The Balochistan government had decided to allow entry of some 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims at Taftan border as they were out-stamped by the Iranian authorities. A responsible state could not leave its people abandoned under the open sky.

The quarantine facility was arranged for the pilgrims at Taftan to contain the coronavirus spread, he added.

The special assistant said there was no comparison between the issue of Pakistani students stranded in China and evacuation of the pilgrims from Iran.