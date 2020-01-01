Zulfi Bukhari visits PIMS, inquire burn victims' health

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari Wednesday visited burn centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and inquire about the health of persons that got injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in sector F-7 few days back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari Wednesday visited burn centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and inquire about the health of persons that got injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in sector F-7 few days back.

Bukhari assured his full cooperation to the victims on behalf of government and directed to PIMS administration to ensure the every possible treatment to the patients, a press release issued by the Overseas Ministry said.

The families of five injured who received burnt up to 80 per cent had requested the SAPM for financial help. To which Bukhari has resolved the matter with the help of Bait-ul-Maal.