UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Bukhari Vows To Protect 'Khatam-e-Nubuwwat'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Zulfi Bukhari vows to protect 'Khatam-e-Nubuwwat'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government had always played a key role in protection of 'Khatam-e-Nubuwwat' and it would continue to discharge the obligation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation are proud of the prime minister for raising voice for the sanctity of the finality of Prophethood and advocating the concept of the welfare state of Madina," he said while addressing the Annual International 'Khatam-e-Nubuwwat' conference here.

The SAPM said Imran Khan also suggested to the international community to devise a legal framework to protect the faith of Khatam-e-Nubuwwat (Finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet) as the belief in finality of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet was our entire faith.

Islam spread in the sub-continent not through sword, rather teaching and preaching of Muslim scholars, Sufis and saints, he added.

Bukhari said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a complete code of life for all social cohorts of humanity whereas overwhelming youth of the Muslim Ummah could play a key role in disseminating the true message of islam.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives, properties and even our sons for this sacred cause and no body will be allowed to play the sentiments of Muslims,"he remarked.

Custodian of Golra Sharif, Pir Syed Ghulam Nizam ud Din Jami Gilani Qadri in his keynote address said " there should be no conflict and violence in the ranks of Muslim Ummah and all his devotees and followers should take the message of peace and harmony to every Muslim in the society."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

21 minutes ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

2 hours ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

2 hours ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.