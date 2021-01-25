UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Calls World Adventurists To Experience Pakistan's Mountain Tourism

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Zulfi calls world adventurists to experience Pakistan's mountain tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday exhorted world adventurists to experience Pakistan's mountain tourism.

In a tweet, he congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and others over organizing International Snowboarding Championship 2021 in Malam Jabba, a popular skiing resort of Swat located at 2,804 meters height.

"Pakistan hosts another successful season of winter sports festivities. Congratulations to organizing team participants and winners in International Snowboarding Championship 2021 in Malam Jabba.

Our mountains are calling all snow lovers.. see you here next season!," Zulfikar Bukhari, who also heads National Tourism Coordination board, tweeted.

The five-day championship, hosting over 80 participants local and international player, was concluded at Malam Jabba on last Sunday.

The tournament featured four games of parallel giant slalom and giant slalom for male and female participants and other sports activities to promote the snowboarding as professional sport in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Sports Swat Male Sunday All Government Love

Recent Stories

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

21 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

42 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

51 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber spends over AED4 million on projects fo ..

1 hour ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.