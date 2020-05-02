Zulfi chides Bilawal over misgovernance in Sindh

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has chided Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his government's bad governance in Sindh that had made peoples' lives a misery

"Bilawal is concerned about PPEs for frontline workers, so are we.

But we're also concerned about 1000s families whose ration went missing & wheat that went missing from Sindh govt storage & HIV children whose funds are being held by his govt," the SAPM said in a tweet.

He also urged the PPP Chairman to act responsibly, sharing clipping of a few national dailies that highlighted misappropriation of public fund in Sindh.

The SAPM made these remarks in response to the recent news conference of Bilawal Bhutto who criticized the Federal government over its fight against the coronavirus.