Zulfi Disapproves Foreign Media's False Report On Quarantine Facilities At Taftan

Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Zulfi disapproves foreign media's false report on quarantine facilities at Taftan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has disapproved a false report published by a foreign media outlet on the condition of quarantine facilities, set up at Pakistan's border to contain spread of the Coronavirus from Iran.

He pointed out apparent slackness by the media that even did not bother to visit the targeted area (Taftan) to ascertain the real facts on the ground.

"A hatchet job by 'the guardian' with misreported hearsay based story. They didn't bother to go on ground and report facts like it should be done for any calamity stricken or war zone," the special assistant tweeted.

He urged 'the guardian' to focus on the United Kingdom for the time being.

Referring to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal's tweet on the same news story, he appreciated the provincial government for rubbishing the news item on the social media.

According to Jam Kamal, the story was fake. He, in a tweet, claimed that the guardian had not visited Taftan.

Posting a picture published by the western media along with the story to highlight the poor condition of camps at Taftan, he said the picture was of Quetta as there was no pine tree in the Taftan.

