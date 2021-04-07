UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Discusses Pakistan's Tourism Initiatives With World Bank

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:11 PM

Zulfi discusses Pakistan's tourism initiatives with World Bank

National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday discussed the tourism related initiatives with World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday discussed the tourism related initiatives with World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine.

Najy Benhassine was called on the NTCB chairman here, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) tweeted.

Zulfikar Bukhari is also the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on OPHRD.

During the meeting, other areas of mutual interest also came under discussion, the OPHRD added to its tweet.

