ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has directed the civil administration of Hassan Abdal for providing best hospital care to the victims of a road crash, occurred near Burhan Interchange of the M-1 Motorway and killed over 10 people.

He also condoled with the families of deceased ones and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the road mishap, said a news statement.

The SAPM said the injured were being treated at Hassan Abdal hospital at the moment.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police, at least 12 persons were killed and many sustained injuries when a Mardan-bound bus skidded off the road near Burhan Interchange.