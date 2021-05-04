UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi For Best Hospital Care To Hassan Abdal's Road Crash Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zulfi for best hospital care to Hassan Abdal's road crash victims

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has directed the civil administration of Hassan Abdal for providing best hospital care to the victims of a road crash, occurred near Burhan Interchange of the M-1 Motorway and killed over 10 people.

He also condoled with the families of deceased ones and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the road mishap, said a news statement.

The SAPM said the injured were being treated at Hassan Abdal hospital at the moment.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police, at least 12 persons were killed and many sustained injuries when a Mardan-bound bus skidded off the road near Burhan Interchange.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Motorway Road Best

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

6 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for You ..

1 second ago

11 die, 27 injured as bus plunges into ravine on M ..

3 seconds ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 hour ago

UK, US Agree to Hold China Accountable But Also Wo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.