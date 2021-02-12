Zulfi for return of Pakistanis to Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Abdulaziz Alenezi and raised the issue of Pakistanis unable to go back to Kuwait and facing various other problems due to the coronavirus related restrictions.

Earlier, the SAPM, after listening to the grievances of 'affected' people, promised to raise their issues at the highest level, said the OPHRD ministry in a tweet on late Thursday.

The SAPM also tweeted about his meeting with the Kuwaiti envoy and called it a 'great discussion'.

He extended his gratitude to Ambassador Nawaf Abdulaziz Alenezi for his attention towards Pakistanis unable to return to Kuwait and facing various other issues due to COVID restrictions.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the envoy assured to work for resolution of the matter.