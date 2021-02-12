UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi For Return Of Pakistanis To Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zulfi for return of Pakistanis to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Abdulaziz Alenezi and raised the issue of Pakistanis unable to go back to Kuwait and facing various other problems due to the coronavirus related restrictions.

Earlier, the SAPM, after listening to the grievances of 'affected' people, promised to raise their issues at the highest level, said the OPHRD ministry in a tweet on late Thursday.

The SAPM also tweeted about his meeting with the Kuwaiti envoy and called it a 'great discussion'.

He extended his gratitude to Ambassador Nawaf Abdulaziz Alenezi for his attention towards Pakistanis unable to return to Kuwait and facing various other issues due to COVID restrictions.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the envoy assured to work for resolution of the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

1 hour ago

Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-Sout ..

1 hour ago

CCOE discusses electricity policy

1 hour ago

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 E ..

1 hour ago

Brussels Ready to Help Kiev Embark on 'Important E ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.