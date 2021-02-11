UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi, Grateful To Lankan PM For Allowing COVID Burial For Muslims

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:14 PM

Zulfi, grateful to Lankan PM for allowing COVID burial for Muslims

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday extended his gratitude to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for considering PM Imran Khan's request and allowing burial of Muslims who passed away due to the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday extended his gratitude to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for considering PM Imran Khan's request and allowing burial of Muslims who passed away due to the coronavirus.

He expressed those remarks on his twitter account while sharing the copy of a letter, which was forwarded to High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama by the OPHRD ministry in the recent past.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in the letter, drew attention of the high commissioner towards the viral video in Pakistan which showed the Sri Lankan government cremated all dead bodies of the COVID-19 victims including Muslim and expressed the fear that such news could create unrest in his country.

He requested the high commissioner to take up the issue with his government on priority to review their decision regarding cremation of Muslims COVID dead bodies by allowing them burial according to their religious rites and the World Health Organization's guidelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sri Lanka Twitter Muslim All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Talks between govt and protesting employees succee ..

4 minutes ago

EU's Hydrogen Supplies System Can Be Comprised of ..

58 seconds ago

CTP issue 10,670 challan slips on wrong parking

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

11 minutes ago

Kashmiri Martyrs' sacrifices won't go waste: Misha ..

11 minutes ago

Crafts exhibition to promote women artisans on Feb ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.