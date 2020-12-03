UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Greets UAE On 49th National Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:23 AM

Zulfi greets UAE on 49th national day

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday greeted the people and leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 49th national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday greeted the people and leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their 49th national day.

In a tweet, he expressed the hope that the existing ties between the two brotherly countries would further grow by leaps and bounds gradually.

"Congratulations to the people and leadership of UAE government on the 49th National Day. May the brotherly bond between our two great nations grow stronger with each passing year," the SAPM tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE United Arab Emirates May Government

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

21 minutes ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

21 minutes ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

21 minutes ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

21 minutes ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.