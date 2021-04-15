UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Hails LEAs For Maintaining Law & Order

Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Zulfi hails LEAs for maintaining law & order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday hailed the police and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for their efforts to maintain law and order in the country.

"Respect for Pakistan's Police & LEAs for their efforts to keep law & order in the land. People on duty to protect citizens deserve our support," he tweeted.

His tweet came in the backdrop of attacks on the policemen from protestors of a religious party, who were on the roads following arrest of their leader.

More Stories From Pakistan

