Zulfi Highlights Tourism Potential Of Pakistan At Embassy's Webcast Series

Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Zulfi highlights tourism potential of Pakistan at embassy's webcast series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB), Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday highlighted tourism potential of his country at the webcast series, launched by Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC to lure Pakistani diaspora as well as foreigners by giving a virtual tour of Pakistan's tourist attractions.

Addressing the webcast series titled "Discover the Splendors of Pakistan: A Virtual Tour", he apprised the participants about the drastic transformative shift viz-a-viz the tourism sector in Pakistan, as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had embarked on a well thought out, forward-looking and fully inclusive approach to encourage tourism – from liberalizing visa regime to investing in the infrastructure development. "It is seen and felt." In its endeavor to highlight the tourism potential of Pakistan in the US tourism industry, Pakistan embassy Washington DC has initiated first of its kind Webcast Series consisting of virtual tours through Pakistan. In this regard, the first event was held on Friday, said a news release.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds portfolio of the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said there was a plethora of opportunities not just for those who were keen to travel to discover the world but also for those who were on the lookout for investment possibilities that offered promising returns.

He added that the government had prioritized infrastructure related development in the tourism sector which included construction of 35 fully equipped hotels with modern amenities as well as 5 new sky resorts.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Washington, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan emphasized on the unspoilt beauty of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a tourist paradise with beautiful mountains, rivers and lakes including the lovely Hunza Valley the object of a recent major Japanese movie.

He said Pakistan had a rich heritage with major historical and cultural sites, sights and cities, such as Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Taxila, Harappa and Mohenjodaro. He urged the Americans to visit and explore the beauty of Pakistan, besides experiencing the warmth and friendliness of Pakistanis along with rich cuisines.

US journalist, Anchor influencer and an Emmy Award Winning American television personality, Beth Troutman shared her documentary along with mesmerizing travel stories of Pakistan.

She narrated her experiences of the love and warmth emitting Pakistani people and how she found Pakistan as a peace-loving country with rich history, treasured heritage, beautiful landscapes and unique cultural diversity as contrary to the general notion prevalent in international media.

A German Vlogger, Christian Betzmann shared his experiences on Sights and Sounds of Pakistan. He highlighted food in Karachi, culture in Lahore, modernity in Islamabad, serenity and raw beauty in North, architecture in Multan and ancient bazaar in Peshawar.

Fatima Ali, the cuisine expert from "Pots n Curries' has actively been promoting Pakistani traditional cuisines since last five years within and across borders. She introduced Pakistan cuisine to the audience.

Important stakeholders from US tourism industry participated in the event which was also live streamed on the official Facebook page of the embassy.

The Webinar was also attended by a large number of attendees from across United States as well as Pakistan.

