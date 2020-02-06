UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Inaugurates Non-formal School At Bari Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Zulfi inaugurates non-formal school at Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Thursday inaugurated a non-formal school here at Bari Imam to enroll the out-of-school children.

The school, set up by the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) in collaboration with the Star School System, was aimed at providing education to the out-of-school children, especially girls.

The PAGE was a non-governmental organization that has set up 120 'Star Schools' to support the out-of-school children in getting education.

