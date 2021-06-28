Zulfi rubbishes propaganda about his visit to Israel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday reiterated that he had not visited Israel in the past, rubbishing opposition propaganda on the social media networking sites.

"Did not go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on "Israeli news source", and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a "Pakistani source"--wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is. Apparently, I'm the only one who was kept out of the loop," he tweeted.