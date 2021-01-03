UrduPoint.com
Zulfi Saddened Over Killing Of 11 Miners In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Zulfi saddened over killing of 11 miners in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday expressed profound grief over the killing of 11 miners in Mach, Balochistan, condemning the brutal act of the country's enemies.

"Saddened at the condemnable killing of 11 miners in Machh, Balochistan. This is Pakistan's enemies at play trying to create unrest in the country, they'll be brought to justice and turned into examples," he tweeted.

He also prayed for the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

