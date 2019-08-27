Zulfi seeks top private firms' help to promote tourism as global brand

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman National Tourism Coordination of board (NTCB) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday exhorted top consultants and private firms to assist Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to promote Pakistan tourism as a global brand.

He said the process was underway to finalize name of the brand in order to ensure its distinctive feature from other competitors.

Addressing the 2-day consultative workshop of NTCB and expert groups on tourism, organized by the PTDC in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme(UNDP), he said the PTDC would float tenders this week in order to develop Pakistan tourism industry as a customized brand in the world.

"I invite Pakistan's top private companies to come forward and help us giving Pakistan's tourism a brand which it deserves," he said while citing the examples of various countries' tourism brands, just like 'Visit Dubai'.

Zulfikar Bukhari appealed the private sector to trust the government and take a lead for promoting the country's tourism across the globe. "The role of local and International private sectors is imperative for development of tourism in Pakistan," he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the role of government was to put together the business plans and hand them over to the private sector for carrying out the development work in the tourism sector. "It is not our job to become private entity and run the hotels," he added.

After coming into the power, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had arranged many workshops and seminars on tourism that showed its keenness with regard to tourism promotion.

"Such events give us a chance to sit together for evolving proper plans in a holistic manner, rather than working in silos," he added.

The Chairman said the government had recently formed the NTCB, comprising leading professionals from tourism sector, to strengthen the coordination among federation, provinces and international organizations to project the various type of country tourism.

He said the restructuring of PTDC was in process and soon it would be playing a facilitating role for all provinces, besides emerging as a profitable entity.

"Pakistan requires an educated tourism in future as it has a lot of heritage, culture and religions which needs to be handled tactfully, in addition to exploring it properly," the Chairman remarked.

Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan Igancio Artaza lauded the present government's vision for being cognizant of the huge potential of its tourism industry that could eventually help bolster country's economy.

During this ongoing workshop, he said the UNDP would assist PTDC in formulation of strategic plans and policy recommendations, prepared by the NTCB working groups and participants for the government.

He said the UNDP was fully committed to supporting the government's efforts for inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the tourism sector by harnessing its youth's potential, besides advocating the eco-friendly tourism.

"Currently, Pakistan has the largest generation of young people ever recorded in national history since 68 per cent of Pakistanis are below the age of 30, and 27% are aged between 15-29 years," Igancio remarked.

He said the UNDP had partnered with PTDC to promote eco-friendly, cultural and religious tourism, besides inclusion of youth for economic empowerment of the country.

He said the Programme was also providing technical assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for developing strategies for strategic planning, marketing and business development activities of the provincial tourism sector.

Managing Director PTDC, Sayed Intikhab Alam said the objective of the workshop was to facilitate NTCB and Working Groups in developing a national strategic plan for promotion of Tourism in Pakistan, based on each thematic area.

He said the Working Groups would deliberate on issues being faced by thetourism sector and develop actionable goals to address the identified issues.