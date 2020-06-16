ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving resumption of the international flight operations to airlift the overseas Pakistanis, stuck at foreign shores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the development with the expats on his twitter account, the special assistant apologized from the stranded Pakistanis for not repatriating them at the same time.

"Thankyou PM Imran Khan for considering needs of our overseas workers in difficulty & approving reopening Pakistan's airspace," Zulfikar Bukhari tweeted.

"SUCH A RELIEF ! Apologies to all who have waited, suffered from lack of resources.

Overseas Pakistanis have the same right to be in Pakistan as all of us!," he added to the tweet.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said he had fought the case of overseas Pakistanis in the cabinet passionately and apprised the members about hardships faced by the workers, who had been expelled by their companies in the host country.

Responding to the request, he said, the Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered reopening of the country's airspace at the earliest to bring back all the stranded expatriates on priority.

To a query, Zulfikar Bukhari said so far the government had evacuated some 74,000 Pakistanis from across the world and thousands were still stuck in various countries due to international travel restrictions.