UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Thanks PM For Approving Resumption Of Int'l Flight Operations To Evacuate Expats

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Zulfi thanks PM for approving resumption of int'l flight operations to evacuate expats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving resumption of the international flight operations to airlift the overseas Pakistanis, stuck at foreign shores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the development with the expats on his twitter account, the special assistant apologized from the stranded Pakistanis for not repatriating them at the same time.

"Thankyou PM Imran Khan for considering needs of our overseas workers in difficulty & approving reopening Pakistan's airspace," Zulfikar Bukhari tweeted.

"SUCH A RELIEF ! Apologies to all who have waited, suffered from lack of resources.

Overseas Pakistanis have the same right to be in Pakistan as all of us!," he added to the tweet.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said he had fought the case of overseas Pakistanis in the cabinet passionately and apprised the members about hardships faced by the workers, who had been expelled by their companies in the host country.

Responding to the request, he said, the Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered reopening of the country's airspace at the earliest to bring back all the stranded expatriates on priority.

To a query, Zulfikar Bukhari said so far the government had evacuated some 74,000 Pakistanis from across the world and thousands were still stuck in various countries due to international travel restrictions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Expats Same All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

26 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitiaâ€™s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.