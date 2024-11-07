Open Menu

Zulfi To Approach Trump Against Alleged Injustices With Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

PTI leader reveals he is in contact with Trump’s team and his family members

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari said that he would approach US President-elect Donald Trump against alleged injustice with Imran Khan in Pakistan.

“I’m in contact with Trump’s team and family,” said Zulfi Bukhari during an interview with a newspaper on Thursday.

The PTI leader said that after Trump takes the presidential oath, he will discuss the alleged injustices faced by Imran Khan and PTI with Trump’s team, his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Zulfi Bukhari clarified that during the meetings, he would address Imran Khan’s case as well as broader concerns over human rights violations, breaches of democratic values, and the deterioration of the rule of law.

Bukhari added that Trump has a soft spot for Imran Khan and has previously expressed concern over the sentence imposed on him.

In addition to it, Zulfi Bukhari extended congratulations to Donald Trump on behalf of Imran Khan for his historic victory in the US presidential election.

He wrote, “On behalf of Imran Khan and PTI, I congratulate Trump and J.D. Vance on their historic victory and comeback.”

He noted that Trump achieved this remarkable win despite significant challenges and obstacles, marking it as a clear message for real change and economic stability.

Bukhari described Trump’s victory as a triumph for democracy, saying it brings hope to other countries as well.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Trump Family

Recent Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

2 minutes ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees p ..

Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister

2 minutes ago
 PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

37 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

43 minutes ago
 Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands- ..

Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students

2 minutes ago
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

54 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

6 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan