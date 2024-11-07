Zulfi To Approach Trump Against Alleged Injustices With Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:12 PM
PTI leader reveals he is in contact with Trump’s team and his family members
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari said that he would approach US President-elect Donald Trump against alleged injustice with Imran Khan in Pakistan.
“I’m in contact with Trump’s team and family,” said Zulfi Bukhari during an interview with a newspaper on Thursday.
The PTI leader said that after Trump takes the presidential oath, he will discuss the alleged injustices faced by Imran Khan and PTI with Trump’s team, his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Zulfi Bukhari clarified that during the meetings, he would address Imran Khan’s case as well as broader concerns over human rights violations, breaches of democratic values, and the deterioration of the rule of law.
Bukhari added that Trump has a soft spot for Imran Khan and has previously expressed concern over the sentence imposed on him.
In addition to it, Zulfi Bukhari extended congratulations to Donald Trump on behalf of Imran Khan for his historic victory in the US presidential election.
He wrote, “On behalf of Imran Khan and PTI, I congratulate Trump and J.D. Vance on their historic victory and comeback.”
He noted that Trump achieved this remarkable win despite significant challenges and obstacles, marking it as a clear message for real change and economic stability.
Bukhari described Trump’s victory as a triumph for democracy, saying it brings hope to other countries as well.
