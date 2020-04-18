Zulfi to join Pakistani Americans at virtual town hall meeting shortly

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will join the New York-based Pakistanis at the virtual town hall meeting on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will join the New York-based Pakistanis at the virtual town hall meeting on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of OP&HRD, the meeting, which scheduled to be held at around 1900, would focus on the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates in the United States due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

The SAPM would respond the queries of Pakistani Americans during a live question and answer session.

He would also apprise the Pakistani community about the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates amid coronavirus crisis.

The Pakistani community would also be encouraged to share their suggestions for effective resdressal of their problems.

The officials of Pakistani Consulate, businessmen, students and people recovered from coronavirus would participate in the virtual town hall meeting.