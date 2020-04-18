UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi To Join Pakistani Americans At Virtual Town Hall Meeting Shortly

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:35 PM

Zulfi to join Pakistani Americans at virtual town hall meeting shortly

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will join the New York-based Pakistanis at the virtual town hall meeting on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will join the New York-based Pakistanis at the virtual town hall meeting on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of OP&HRD, the meeting, which scheduled to be held at around 1900, would focus on the issues faced by Pakistani expatriates in the United States due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

The SAPM would respond the queries of Pakistani Americans during a live question and answer session.

He would also apprise the Pakistani community about the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates amid coronavirus crisis.

The Pakistani community would also be encouraged to share their suggestions for effective resdressal of their problems.

The officials of Pakistani Consulate, businessmen, students and people recovered from coronavirus would participate in the virtual town hall meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United States From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

8 minutes ago

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

46 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

50 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

59 minutes ago

Gunny bags for 53,988 metric ton wheat distributed ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister urges PMA to prepare SOPs for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.