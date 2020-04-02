UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfi Urges Expats To Donate For PM's Corona Relief Fund

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Zulfi urges expats to donate for PM's Corona Relief Fund

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday appealed the expatriated Pakistanis to donate for Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up recently to support the lockdown-affected people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday appealed the expatriated Pakistanis to donate for Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up recently to support the lockdown-affected people in the country.

He asked the overseas Pakistanis to join his government's cause to support the poor people who could be affected by the lockdowns imposed in the wake of coronavirus.

"I specially request all overseas Pakistani to come forward, donate and be our strength at this difficult time," the special assistant said in a tweet.

"It is most important to look after the weak during this time as Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable populations in the world that can be drastically affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns," he added.

He also shared details of the Prime Minister's COVID- Pandemic Relief Fund on his twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development created a poll on its twitter account to maintain the data of the overseas donors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Poor Twitter All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medic ..

2 minutes ago

Global oil industry facing unprecedented shock: IE ..

2 minutes ago

Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool pro ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB o ..

2 minutes ago

Spain sees 950 daily deaths from virus, unemployme ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.