ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday appealed the expatriated Pakistanis to donate for Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up recently to support the lockdown-affected people in the country.

He asked the overseas Pakistanis to join his government's cause to support the poor people who could be affected by the lockdowns imposed in the wake of coronavirus.

"I specially request all overseas Pakistani to come forward, donate and be our strength at this difficult time," the special assistant said in a tweet.

"It is most important to look after the weak during this time as Pakistan has one of the most vulnerable populations in the world that can be drastically affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns," he added.

He also shared details of the Prime Minister's COVID- Pandemic Relief Fund on his twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development created a poll on its twitter account to maintain the data of the overseas donors.