Zulfi urges Muslim leaders to start PM Imran like movement against blasphemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday exhorted the Muslim leaders from around the world to start Prime Minister Imran Khan like movement against blasphemy.

"Comparable to holocaust denial laws, the Muslim leaders must start the movement like Prime Minister Imran Khan first by educating & then legislating," he tweeted.

He added that there was absolutely no possibility for allowing anyone to disrespect ourProphet (PBUH) at any cost, but they must work together to root it out forever.

His tweet came in the backdrop of the prime minister's recent televised address to the nation. The prime minister, in the address, unveiled his strategy against the prevailing Islamophobia in the west.