Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Announces To Resign To Face Inquiry Into Ring Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:25 PM

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announces to resign to face inquiry into Ring Road project

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday announced to resign from the post to face an inquiry into the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday announced to resign from the post to face an inquiry into the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Ring Road project.

"My Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media's obnoxious lies," he said in a series of tweets.

Zulfikar Bukhari, aka Zulfi Bukhari, reiterated that he had nothing to do with the Ring Road initiative or any ongoing real estate project in the area.

"This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel," he stressed while endorsing a judicial inquiry into the matter.

"I'm here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the prime minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry," he maintained.

