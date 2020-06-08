UrduPoint.com
Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Asks PPP To Stop Labeling Returning Expats For Coronavirus Spread

Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:29 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to focus on betterment of Singh's dwellers instead of stigmatizing the returning overseas Pakistanis for the coronavirus spread in the country

"Only service PPP has provided to nation consistently is lying to divert attention from their blunders. Time to stop that and concentrate on people of Sindh instead, and stop labelling Overseas Pakistanis for COVID-19 spread," he tweeted, rebuking PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman's claim that the passengers were being allowed to go home without having the coronavirus test.

He also shared pictures of the people whose tests were conducted on their return from abroad on a special flight the other day.

"Wrong! Only 6% of cases are from passengers coming from outside. Stop stigmatising helpless Overseas Pakistanis returning home under such harsh conditions for petty political gains," he said another tweet which he posted to refute the assertion of Sherry Rehman regarding 21 per cent transmission of virus from abroad.

