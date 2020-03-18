UrduPoint.com
Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Rejects News Regarding His Involvement In Allowing Pilgrims To Enter Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday strongly rejected the news in which it was alleged that he was involved in allowing the Pakistani pilgrims to enter the country from Iran via Taftan Boarder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday strongly rejected the news in which it was alleged that he was involved in allowing the Pakistani pilgrims to enter the country from Iran via Taftan Boarder.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif was busy in leveling baseless allegations against him, and there was no reality in them.

He said the opposition was criticising the government over the sensitive issue of coronavirus, but they had forgotten the way they had destroyed the national economy during their tenures, adding the opposition should support the government's initiatives against the pandemic disease.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking precautionary measures against the corona virus and wanted to control it from spreading.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was a noble person and fully active but he did not believe on self publicity like Shehbaz Sharif.

To another query, he said Jahangir Khan Tareen was a senior leader of the party and performing his responsibilities in an efficient manner.

