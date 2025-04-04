Open Menu

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Execution National Despair

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

President of the People's Party Larkana Division, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani on Friday emphasized that Bhutto's execution was a result of a fabricated case, with the Supreme Court ultimately declaring it a "judicial murder

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) President of the People's Party Larkana Division, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani on Friday emphasized that Bhutto's execution was a result of a fabricated case, with the Supreme Court ultimately declaring it a "judicial murder.

He argued that Bhutto was denied a fair trial, framing this as a victory for the PPP.

He was addressing a gathering at Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto on the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He also highlighted Bhutto's governance, suggesting that the country's current struggles might have been avoided if he had been allowed to implement his vision.

Jakhrani characterized the day of Bhutto's execution as one of national despair, marked by the unjust hanging that pushed the Pakistani people into hopelessness.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shuja Khan criticizing that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 12-year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted internal conflicts and corruption allegations within the PTI.

Shuja Khan stated that the PML-N-led government in KP has suffered significant losses due to its indecisiveness and frequent changes in decisions.

President, Pakistan People's Party District Larkana and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo emphasized that Bhutto's legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of the people.

He highlighted Bhutto's founding philosophy of the PPP, which focused on empowering farmers, laborers, and students by granting them rights, with the core principle that the people are the source of power.

Junejo stressed that the PPP has consistently come into power through democratic means, earning the people's votes.

Despite the challenges, Junejo expressed his conviction that the ideology and vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will endure until the day of judgment.

President Pakistan People's Party, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto, highlighted his achievements and legacy.

Bhutto's accomplishments include establishing the unanimous 1973 Constitution, transforming Pakistan into a nuclear power, and uniting Islamic nations. He also hosted the first Islamic Summit in Pakistan and amplified the voice of the impoverished.

Yaseen emphasized that Bhutto's martyrdom was a result of his remarkable achievements, and his legacy continues to inspire the PPP.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is also remembered as a benefactor of Kashmiris, granting Azad Kashmir parliamentary democracy and the right to vote. This is why the PPP remains the strongest political force in Azad Kashmir today.

Yaseen vowed to establish a robust people's government in Azad Kashmir under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's leadership.

