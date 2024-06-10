Open Menu

Zulfikar Ali Shah Posted As Chairman Anti-Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Zulfikar Ali Shah posted as Chairman Anti-Corruption

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Zulfikar Ali Shah, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as the Chairman of Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Monday.

