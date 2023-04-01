UrduPoint.com

Zulfikar Bhutto Death Anniversary On April 4

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Zulfikar Bhutto death anniversary on April 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party will observe the 44th death anniversary of the party's founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto across the country with zeal and zest on Tuesday, April 4.

The PPP Central Punjab and PPP Lahore chapter would organise special programmes and Iftar parties on the day to pay tribute to the late leader.

In this regard, special ceremonies would be held at district, tehsil and union council levels.

The central programme, by the PPP Lahore chapter, would be held at the PPP secretariat, Model Town, where Quran Khwani and Iftar would be organised.

