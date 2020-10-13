UrduPoint.com
Zulfikar Bukhari Arrives Pakistan After Spending 10-day With Family At London

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:41 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has arrived Pakistan on Tuesday after spending ten days with his family at London, said the OP&HRD ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has arrived Pakistan on Tuesday after spending ten days with his family at London, said the OP&HRD ministry.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) announced this in a news release which was issued in the backdrop of fake news circulating in some sections of media regarding the SAPM's trip to the United Kingdom.

Zulfikar Bukhari has also tweeted regarding his return to the country and asked the journalists, who claimed that he had gone abroad permanently, to admit that they were spreading the fake news.

"To the disappointment of a few, back in Islamabad after a 10 day break with family. Now those who sat on national tv spreading fake news that I have absconded, are they going to admit their blatant lies? Or they keep demeaning themselves and their respectful profession?" the SAPM tweeted.

