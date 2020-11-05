UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfikar Bukhari Inaugurates Newly Built TDCP Building

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Zulfikar Bukhari inaugurates newly built TDCP building

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday inaugurated newly constructed building of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here on Thursday inaugurated newly constructed building of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

The Special Assistant visited various sections of TDCP including Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (ITHM) and congratulated Advisor to CM on having TDCP's own building after three decades.

Zulfikar Bukhari said, "Local tourism has huge potential and as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan tourism is being promoted in a comprehensive way." He said that tourism was badly neglected in the past and treated as an ordinary department. However, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was very serious in development of tourist sites and construction of TDCP building was a clear proof in this regard. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to introduce KP tourism model in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Zulfikar Bukhari chaired a meeting, in which Advisor to CM Asif Mehmood briefed him about future plan of Tourism department.

Asif Mehmood told that department of Tourist Services (DTS) was registering hotels all over the province and 756 hotels had been registered so far.

He said that regional offices were being established to make registration process easy. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Ullah Bhutta briefed the meeting about features of Tourism, Culture & Heritage Authority (TCHA).

Zulfikar Bukhari directed that all possible hurdles should be reviewed before making a new authority. He also directed that relaxation should be given to hotels in collection of registration fee in wake of COVID-19.

TDCP Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, MPA Nasir Qayyum and TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hotel Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

11 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

41 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

28 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

29 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.