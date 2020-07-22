UrduPoint.com
Zulfikar Bukhari Leaves For UAE To Address Expats' Issues

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to listen and address Pakistani community's grievances there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to listen and address Pakistani community's grievances there.

According to the OP&HRD ministry, the SAPM in his two-day visit would also meet the UAE Labour Minister for the redressal of the issues being faced by the Pakistani workers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic .

"This is the first interaction of UAE labour ministry with representative of any country with such a large diaspora to address workforce issues & post covid reintegration plan," said a news release.

Zulfikar Bukhari would hold meetings with the consulate staff involved in the process of facilitating Overseas Pakistanis during the COVID-19.

The SAPM would also have a press interaction during his visit and meet with PTI overseas office bearers to encourage them for assisting the Pakistanis in UAE during the pandemic.

He is also scheduled to hold an interaction with the Dubai based Pakistani donors who had carried out philanthropic activities and made huge contributions to help Pakistanis in UAE during the prevailing crisis.

The donors contributed thousands of dollars in cash to help their countrymen in need.

The SAPM would pay gratitude to them on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire nation for looking after their countrymen in the hour of need.

"This is the first visit after reopening of airspace to address overseas Pakistanis' issues since the onset of corona virus pandemic," the ministry noted.

UAE is one of the 2 largest labour markets for Pakistani workers.

