Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pak Tourism Industry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Special Assistant to PM & Chairman National Tourism board Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pakistan's tourism industry.The initiative was taken by PM Imran Khan who announced to develop Kartarpur corridor after assuming office.

SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari who was given the additional charge of promoting tourism in Pakistan earlier this year briefed the UK Sikh Foundation, heads of different Gurdwaras & business tycoons from across UK about PM Khan's desire to promote religious tourism and develop Sikh Gurdwaras and other religious sites.

This initiative alone benefits tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims each year while promoting interfaith harmony. The plan is also inclusive of visa facilitation, online visas, visas on arrival, establishment of tourism desks in Pakistani embassies and dedicated staff to staff to facilitate visas for those taking part in yatras in Pakistan this year.

Pakistan plans to develop their religious sites but due to the recent economic situation is unable to carry on the projects at the desired pace considering the fact that the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib falls in November 2019.

The UK Sikh community thanked PM Imran Khan & SAPM Bukhari for the great step saying they will set up a fund of 500M (635 Million USD/96.5 billion Rupees) this year to invest in the development of religious tourism in Pakistan focusing on development and upkeep of their religious sites.