UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfikar Bukhari Scores A Huge Win For Pak Tourism Industry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pak Tourism Industry

Special Assistant to PM & Chairman National Tourism Board Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pakistan's tourism industry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Special Assistant to PM & Chairman National Tourism board Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari scores a huge win for Pakistan's tourism industry.The initiative was taken by PM Imran Khan who announced to develop Kartarpur corridor after assuming office.

SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari who was given the additional charge of promoting tourism in Pakistan earlier this year briefed the UK Sikh Foundation, heads of different Gurdwaras & business tycoons from across UK about PM Khan's desire to promote religious tourism and develop Sikh Gurdwaras and other religious sites.

This initiative alone benefits tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims each year while promoting interfaith harmony. The plan is also inclusive of visa facilitation, online visas, visas on arrival, establishment of tourism desks in Pakistani embassies and dedicated staff to staff to facilitate visas for those taking part in yatras in Pakistan this year.

Pakistan plans to develop their religious sites but due to the recent economic situation is unable to carry on the projects at the desired pace considering the fact that the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib falls in November 2019.

The UK Sikh community thanked PM Imran Khan & SAPM Bukhari for the great step saying they will set up a fund of 500M (635 Million USD/96.5 billion Rupees) this year to invest in the development of religious tourism in Pakistan focusing on development and upkeep of their religious sites.Ends

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Business United Kingdom June November Visa 2019 Cancer From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Massive financial corruption revealed in Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan can progress only with Islamic system : L ..

6 minutes ago

7th death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed

6 minutes ago

Veteran Lawyer Appointed Greece's Interim Interior ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's 3rd Okean-Сlass Patrol Ship to Be Floate ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 13 June 2019

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.