Zulfikar campus of MUET announces online classes from July 6

The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Campus, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Khairpur on Friday announced to hold online classes from July 6, 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Campus, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Khairpur on Friday announced to hold online classes from July 6, 2020.

According to PRO, due to COVID-19 the academic activities have been transformed online and the classes will start from July 6.

He said that the Information Technology team has designed software to run the online classes smoothly.

The students have been advised to contact their relevant heads of departments regarding schedule, timing, software and process of classes