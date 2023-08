SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Zulfiqar Ali Abro, BS-19 officer of the Sindh- TEVTA has assumed the charge of Zonal Director, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), north Sindh, Sukkur here on Tuesday.

